Huntsville man killed in motorcycle crash in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. – State Troopers confirm that a man from Huntsville has passed away from injuries received in a motorcycle accident on Alabama 117 in Hammondsville.
Authorities say that around 12:50 p.m. Sunday, 77-year-old Billy Ray Stanfill lost control of a 2009 Harley-Davidson motorcycle he was operating and overturned.
First responders transported Stanfil to an area hospital, where he later died from his injuries.
State Troopers continue to investigate the crash.
34.770007 -85.705953