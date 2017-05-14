× Huntsville man killed in motorcycle crash in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. – State Troopers confirm that a man from Huntsville has passed away from injuries received in a motorcycle accident on Alabama 117 in Hammondsville.

Authorities say that around 12:50 p.m. Sunday, 77-year-old Billy Ray Stanfill lost control of a 2009 Harley-Davidson motorcycle he was operating and overturned.

First responders transported Stanfil to an area hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

State Troopers continue to investigate the crash.