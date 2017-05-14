Concrete pumping company gets creative with Mother’s Day message

SEATTLE, Wash. – It’s a Mother’s Day tribute you can see from the road!
Using concrete boom pumps, a Kent company put together a creative sign for Mother’s Day. The sign reads “MOM” and can be seen from State Route 167 in Seattle, Wash.
Brundage-Bone Concrete Pumping told our sister station Q13 News that they created the tribute as a challenge from their friends at a Texas-based concrete pumping company.
The whole sign took about an hour and a half to setup.
Brundage-Bone Concrete Pumping is the largest concrete pumping and material placement service in the United States.
47.606209 -122.332071