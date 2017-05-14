Concrete pumping company gets creative with Mother’s Day message

SEATTLE, Wash. – It’s a Mother’s Day tribute you can see from the road!

Using concrete boom pumps, a Kent company put together a creative sign for Mother’s Day. The sign reads “MOM” and can be seen from State Route 167 in Seattle, Wash.

Brundage-Bone Concrete Pumping told our sister station Q13 News that they created the tribute as a challenge from their friends at a Texas-based concrete pumping company.

The whole sign took about an hour and a half to setup.

Brundage-Bone Concrete Pumping is the largest concrete pumping and material placement service in the United States.