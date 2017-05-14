× BREAKING OVERNIGHT: Multiple juveniles shot at gas station early Sunday morning

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Police are investigating a shooting that took place early Sunday morning.

Police on scene tell WHNT News 19 the call came in around 1:55 a.m. and they responded to the Conoco gas station on the northwest corner of the intersection of Pulaski Pike and Stringfield Road NW.

The shooting involves juveniles and investigators confirm there are multiple people who have been transported to Huntsville Hospital.

Huntsville Police called in extra patrol cars to manage traffic flow in the area.

No one is in custody at this time.

WHNT News 19 has a crew on the scene and will continue to update this story as the situation develops.