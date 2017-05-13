× Undercover agents find registered church to be sex club

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Undercover inspectors have determined that a building registered as a church was being operated as a sex club.

WTVF-TV reports that the city of Nashville has filed a complaint against the owners for “maintaining a public nuisance by permitting acts of lewd conduct” and violating a state law banning sex clubs from operating within 1,000 feet of a school.

The longtime downtown swingers club underwent a conversion in 2015 when it relocated to a run-down office park in the community of Madison, calling itself a church because the new location is near the back of the private Goodpasture Christian School.

Two codes inspectors paid $40 to enter the facility in March and filed affidavits detailing sex acts they witnessed within.

The city is seeking to close the club.

Click here to see the lawsuit and surveillance report (WARNING GRAPHIC LANGUAGE)