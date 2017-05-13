Three Madison County students win Driver Safety Scholarships

HUNTSVILLE, Ala – The law firm of Morris, King & Hodge P.C. is pleased to congratulate the three students who are winners of our 2017 Driver Safety Scholarships.

The car accident attorneys at Morris, King & Hodge represent injured people whose lives have been turned upside down by distracted driving. To help prevent these accidents, our firm is proud to sponsor the Distracted Driver Scholarship Program for the third straight year. Our attorneys recognize the importance of being actively engaged in the community and making a positive impact in the lives of others. We are committed to helping our fellow Alabamians, whether that entails delivering exceptional legal representation, raising awareness of distracted driving or providing college scholarships to students.

Applicants for the scholarship submitted essays discussing the topic of distracted driving and offering practical steps to address this growing problem. The law firm selected three winning essays from nearly 90 applications for the Driver Safety Scholarships.

The law firm awarded the scholarships to seniors graduating from high schools in Alabama who are planning to attend college. The three scholarship winners are:

First Place– Michael McMeen, a senior at Grissom High School in Huntsville. Michael plans to attend Auburn University in the fall and pursue a degree in Applied Mathematics.

Second Place– Bethaney Jackson, a senior at Sparkman High School in Harvest. Bethaney plans to study biology at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

Third Place– Tyler Behrens, a senior at Buckhorn High School in New Market. Tyler plans to attend Mississippi State University and study civil engineering.

Click on the names of the winners to read their essays.

“Congratulations to the winners and to all those who participated,” said Joe A. King, a partner at Morris, King & Hodge, P.C. “We recognize that obtaining a college education provides opportunities to young people to pursue fulfilling careers and achieve their dreams. We are delighted to assist these deserving young people.”

The Driver Safety Scholarships are simply our latest effort to serve our community and pay forward the success we have been blessed to achieve. Morris, King and Hodge, P.C. has spent more than $100,000 to date on public initiatives targeting distracted driving and traffic safety including WHNT’s Distracted Driving Project, the Madison County Sheriff’s free Distracted Driving classes, the Taxi & Tow Service and MADD’s Victim Help Line.

