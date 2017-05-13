Redstone Arsenal Saddle Club Finds New Potential Home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. - Members of the Redstone Arsenal Saddle Club were given four days to find a new home for their horses.

Redstone has since given club members an extended deadline. "At the moment our timeline is the 31st of October, that possibly could change but we are hoping not," Saddle Club Member Marie Lions said.

Their story has caused land owner Patrick Moore to help out club members by giving them a new place to house some of their horses. "Several of the members have been coming out, visiting, and looking at the property. They are saying this is a perfect fit," Moore explained.

Lions said it's perfect, but it needs a lot of work. "We have to have fencing, gates, water troughs and that`s just on the pasture land. We have to have stalls. They've built a beautiful barn out here however there`s nothing inside of it," Lions explained.

Saddle Club Members are hoping the public donates to their GoFundMe account to help raise funds to move their horses to Glory Meadows. "There are places that are out there, but it`s above our pay grade. Which means some of the horses who were out there, we are not able to find them homes. They would probably have to be put down," Lions said.

Moore said The Saddle Club Members are helping him fulfill a dream of having horses. He said it's like two worlds coming together. Lions said there's still a lot of work to be done and they are working on a tight deadline to fix up the property.

If you would like to contribute to their GoFundMe click here.