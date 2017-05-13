× Put him in Coach, this Squirrel was ready to play!

CLEVELAND (AP) – The game between the Minnesota Twins and Cleveland Indians was interrupted for several minutes when a squirrel ran on the field during the sixth inning.

The squirrel raced in from right field and reached the area around the pitcher’s mound, forcing the umpires to halt play. The squirrel ran into foul ground and headed behind home plate, but quickly returned to fair territory.

It appears there's one person at Progressive Field that does not like the squirrel. pic.twitter.com/0deh4pxBqo — #VoteTribe 5x a day (@Indians) May 13, 2017

Twins manager Paul Molitor left the dugout to speak with plate umpire C.B. Bucknor and Twins pitcher Jose Berrios threw his arms up in frustration.

Several members of the grounds crew chased the squirrel, which was cheered by the Progressive Field crowd, down the right field line before it finally hopped into the stands, allowing play to continue.

This rut we're in is getting a little … nuts. We'll bust out of it soon — hang with us until then. Back at it tomorrow on #MothersDay. pic.twitter.com/Y1Fo5DZnsb — #VoteTribe 5x a day (@Indians) May 13, 2017

The squirrel’s presence didn’t help the Indians. The inning ended when Michael Brantley flied out on the second pitch following the delay.

The antics of the squirrel had everyone captivated, especially this dog.

Hey @Indians, your squirrel is wrecking havoc off the field too #RollTribe pic.twitter.com/mXMlbiBQGi — Evan Willmann (@evanwillmann19) May 13, 2017

This isn’t the first time the Tribe had squirrel issues, in 2014 they managed to snag an interview with the little daredevil. Could this be the very same squirrel?