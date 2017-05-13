Man convicted of manufacturing drugs in Madison County escapes Decatur work release

DECATUR, Ala. – The Alabama Department of Corrections reports David Earl Cambron, 38, is missing from the Decatur Work Release program. Cambron was convicted and sentenced to 20 years confinement on drug manufacturing charges in Madison County.

DOC reports a roster count around 9:00 Friday night revealed Cambron’s absence.

Cambron is described as being 6’2″ tall and weighing 311 lbs. He has blue eyes, strawberry blond hair and appeared to be wearing white clothing.

If you have seen Cambron, please contact the Alabama Department of Corrections at 1-800-831-8825.