× Hottest Week in May?

The school year is coming to a close, and soon it will be time for celebratory pool parties and backyard cookouts!

But even with the chilly pool temperatures, would it be warm enough to say “good bye!” to school and “hello!” to summer anytime soon?

In short, yes!

We are expecting a few afternoons to reach the big 9-0 over the next few days, which is perfect for any end-of-the-school year pool parties and celebrations. However, if you plan to be outdoors for any extended amount of time, be sure to drink plenty of water and don’t forget the sunscreen!

The culprit? An upper-level ridge develops over the Tennessee Valley, effectively redirecting any storm systems that try to approach the region north and away from our area. Meanwhile, a surface high develops over the Southeast, allowing plentiful sunshine and warm, humid air to return to the Valley.

Forecast highs are expected to run about 5-10 degrees warmer than average for the third week of May, however this will not reach record territory.

The hottest May 15-21 week period took place in 1962, when afternoon temperatures consistently reached the mid-90s. In fact, the hottest days in May for the Huntsville area took place on May 27, 1926 as well as May 29 & 30, 1914, when thermometers recorded 99 degrees each of those days.

Now that’s hot!