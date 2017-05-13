× “Grooming happens every day” Experts weigh in with the warning signs

New details in the Tad Cummins case paint a picture as to how authorities believe the 50-year-old groomed his 15-year-old victim.

During the hearing on Friday, a special FBI agent explained the role Cummins played in the Tennessee school where he taught.

While this is a tragic case, victim’s advocate Rachel Irby says it’s a way to start a difficult conversation with your children about what grooming is.

“There are people in authority that are grooming children everyday. That could be teachers, it could be coaches, it could be police officers. This happens with family friends, relatives, it doesn’t matter. Grooming happens everyday.”

WHNT News 19’s Chelsea Brentzel spoke with an expert about the warning signs of grooming, get the details at 10 p.m.