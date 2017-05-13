First-year head coaches lead Hatton, Skyline softball to state tournament

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.- The AHSAA Softball North Regional wrapped up on Saturday with class 1A and 2A on the diamond at the Huntsville Sportsplex.

After falling short of the state tournament in 2016, Hatton punched a ticket with a 13-2 win over Ider in five innings. Lead by first-year head coach Denton Bowling, the Hornets are looking for their first 2A state title since 2013. Mars Hill Bible then defeated Ider, 9-1, in the loser's bracket to book a trip to Montgomery.

In class 1A, Skyline is state tournament bound for the first time in program history. The Vikings defeated Hackleburg, 5-1, to advance as Qualifier 1. Waterloo then topped Hackleburg, 2-1, to claim the other 1A qualifer from the North Regional.

Here's a complete list of Tennessee Valley teams heading to the AHSAA state softball tournament:

1A- Skyline, Waterloo

2A- Hatton, Mars Hill Bible

3A- Pisgah, Plainview

4A- Westminster Christian, Wilson

5A- Scottsboro, Ardmore

6A- Hazel Green, Cullman

7A- Buckhorn, Sparkman