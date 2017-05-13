Birmingham man charged with murder in death of unborn child

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – A man, accused of shooting his wife, faces murder charges after the death of their baby. He’s also charged with attempted murder for the shooting.

Birmingham Police say they were called to an apartment early Tuesday morning because of a woman being shot by her husband. They arrived to find a female victim lying on the floor inside the apartment with a gunshot wound to the abdominal area.

Paramedics rushed the woman to UAB Hospital for treatment. During treatment, the couple’s unborn baby was pronounced dead.

Investigators obtained an attempted murder warrant against Earl Thomas, 29, for the shooting. Thomas was arrested in Selma and transported to the Jefferson County Jail where he was being held on a $200,000 bond.

Friday, the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office ruled the death of the unborn infant was a result of the shooting and deemed the baby’s death a homicide. Detectives then obtained a warrant for murder against the defendant. The bond for that charge is also set at $200,000.

Investigators say the motive of the shooting was domestic in nature. They also say there were previous domestic incidents reported by the victim against the suspect prior to the incident, but no violence was reported.