Update: HPD investigates assault between TN students at Space Camp

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- Thousands of students attend Space Camp programs at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center every year. Director of Communications Pat Ammons said the children's safety and security is a top priority.

Ammons said on Wednesday staff followed protocol when they were informed of the inappropriate conduct by a student. Huntsville Police say a 11-year-old boy told investigators another student on the trip, a 13-year-old boy, touched him inappropriately while inside of the dorms Wednesday night.

Both boys attend Whitwell Middle School in Marion County, Tennessee and were on a school trip to Space Camp. "On further investigation there was a situation where one particular student that started horseplay per se that went beyond horseplay," Director of Marion County Schools Mark Griffith said.

Griffith tells WHNT News 19 he's been in contact with both the children's families. He said it's the chaperones' responsibility to watch the kids during the day, but at night the kids stay in The Rocket City dorms.

Ammons tells WHNT News 19 counselors don't stay in the dorms with students, but are in nearby rooms. She said the behavior that happened was isolated to the two students.

Longtime attorney Mark McDaniel said if this case ever goes to court the public will not know the outcome. "Everything that goes on in the juvenile court system is sealed. Those records can never be released, unless later on in life the individual was convicted of a felony as an adult and a judge allows it," McDaniel explained.

No charges have been filed and investigators are following up with the kids and their parents. Griffith said the 13-year-old has been expelled from school. The school will have a hearing on Tuesday, May 16th to discuss the alleged actions that took place.