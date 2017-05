Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AL.com) - How does it feel to score six goals in the state championship match?

Briarwood Christian’s Sarah Adcock might tell you about it someday.

The senior scored each of her team’s goals in a 6-0 victory over St. John Paul II for the Class 4A-5A state championship today at John Hunt Park in Huntsville. After the match, she politely turned down an interview request from gathered media.

