Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AL.com) - Randolph’s time away from the top didn’t last long.

The Raiders beat Briarwood Christian 3-2 tonight for the boys Class 4A-5A state championship tonight at John Hunt Park in Huntsville. Randolph (24-2-3) was the runner-up last season and state champ in 2015.

Sam Hartley’s goal with 13:02 left in the match proved to be the difference. Hartley, who was named MVP, also scored on a penalty kick to tie the score 2-2 with 33:24 remaining.

To continue reading click here.