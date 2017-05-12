× NASA Astronauts prepare for 200th spacewalk

NASA astronauts are hitting a big milestone today: the 200th spacewalk at the International Space Station (ISS). Expedition 51 Commander Peggy Whitson and Flight Engineer Jack Fischer will exit the station’s Quest airlock around 7:00 a.m. central time.

The duo will replace an avionics box that routes command and data information to external science experiments.

This will be the 200th spacewalk at the station for assembly and maintenance, the ninth spacewalk for Whitson and the first for Fischer, who commented, “Test driving my spacesuit for a walk outside on Friday…”

Test driving my spacesuit for a walk outside on Friday w/@AstroPeggy…I don’t think I can smile any bigger–well, maybe I will on Friday! pic.twitter.com/BxdwQy9v58 — Jack Fischer (@Astro2fish) May 9, 2017

