Moms reveal what they really want for Mother’s Day

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- The mother of all holidays, Mother's Day, will be here Sunday. Have you bought your mom a gift yet?

We asked five moms what they'd really like this year, catching up with them as they cheered on their sons and daughters at the state soccer tournament. It may come as a shock, but none of them mentioned flowers or chocolates.

"I actually want to be with my family on Mother's Day," commented Michelle Daoust of Mobile, "and maybe have an hour or two to do a little shopping." She said sometimes it can be impossible to get an hour or two to herself as a mom!

Others agreed.

"It's a 24-hour job," explained Christy Savage of Vestavia Hills. "Not much sleep! But I wouldn't give it up for the world. I have three beautiful children and they are each a blessing."

Savage said she would like some peace in her home for Mother's Day.

"I just want everybody to get along with each other!" she said. "And my kids actually do, but you know how it is. They're fighting in the back of the car, and you're like, 'Hey, wait a minute! Y'all be quiet!"

But she said her kids are mostly good. "Otherwise, I'm a happy mom!" she said. "I feel so fortunate to have my children."

Yolanda Eddis of Enterprise said she'd love a cruise for Mother's Day.

"I've been going a lot with my sons to soccer games, and I just want to relax," she explained. "A cruise would be very relaxing. Perhaps to the Bahamas! That would be wonderful. If I could get a cruise with my family, that would be fun."

Eddis made sure to explain that she wants her family along for the ride! She was cheering on her son, Seth, captain of the Enterprise High team as she said, "They can come! They can come," she said. "I love to spend time with them."

Carlene Braun brought out the competitive side when we caught up with her on the sidelines.

"Back in 2006, what I asked my daughter for Mother's Day was a state title. And she won, for Grissom! She's now coaching, an assistant coach. So how about another one?" she said, throwing her hands up.

Shannon Shelley-Tremblay said she wants time together and a fun meal with her family, but she wants something else from the world.

"I would get us together as a planet, really thinking about the future of our kids," she said. "Really understanding that if we don't work together and consider all the responsibility we have to each other and to the future, that's our job as mothers! We are lucky to live on Mother Earth! So that's what I, as a mother, hope for. There's a lot of opportunity to do great things, then we don't have the hope we should have."

Some children also told us how they make Mother's Day shine for their moms.

"I always get her homemade cards," said Savage's son, Jeb. "That's my favorite Mother's Day gift!" Savage responded. "I love homemade cards."

"They always do breakfast in bed for me," Shelley-Tremblay said of her boys. "They all cook. I have three boys, and they always do a special breakfast. It's wonderful."

These moms all appreciate the day for what it is: a day to celebrate motherhood.

"Mother's Day means to me, just a time to reflect on what a gift children are to people. I take a step back and think of each of my children," Savage said.

Eddis added, "It just means reflecting on my mother, what she taught me, and how I need to raise my children."

WHNT News 19 wishes a Happy Mother's Day to all moms, and those who serve as mothers to children.