Madison PD arrest 18-year-old for ramming into a marked police car

MADISON, Ala. — Madison police arrested Joshua Kevin Lesch, 18, Friday morning. He was charged with assault in the second degree, reckless driving and fleeing or attempting to allude police officers.

An on-duty police officer was traveling south on Hughes Road in Madison when Lesch intentionally rammed into the officer’s marked police car. Lesch then made an obscene gesture at the police officer and attempted to flee.

He was apprehended by police quickly, and was booked into the Madison County Jail with a bond of $33,000.