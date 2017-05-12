Go
Search
Watch Now:
News at 5 p.m.
WHNT News 19 TV Schedule
Search
Contact Us
WHNT.com
Menu
News
Sports
Taking Action
Photos
On-Air
Community
Legal
Contests
Weather
75°
75°
Low
67°
High
77°
Sat
59°
78°
Sun
54°
84°
Mon
60°
87°
See complete forecast
Severe weather alert
LIVE: Watch 5pm news on WHNT News 19
Let’s reflect on this old commercial, Bear Bryant talks about his momma!
Posted 4:11 pm, May 12, 2017, by
Christine Mitchell
,
Updated at 04:12PM, May 12, 2017
Facebook
Twitter
Reddit
Pinterest
LinkedIn
Email
“Have you called your momma today? I sure wish I could call mine.”
Popular
Zillow listing for ‘nightmare house’: Don’t ask about mysterious occupant upstairs
“Rob and Big” star Christopher ‘Big Black’ Boykin has passed away at 45
Police identify victim in deadly shooting between employee, customer at Decatur business
Kangaroo attacks 9-year-old girl at Harmony Park Safari
Latest News
Judge rules to have Cummins detained until trial
NOAA: Wet April reduces national drought level to record low
Let’s reflect on this old commercial, Bear Bryant talks about his momma!
Madison PD arrest 18-year-old for ramming into a marked police car
Huntsville
Local mall plays fairy godmother for young girl
Shoals
Shoals mother says daughter’s injuries a result of bullying, claims school isn’t doing enough about it
News
Mother shares heartbreaking photo of 4-year-old daughter’s last car ride home
Shoals
One arrested after overnight burglary spree in Florence
News
Burger King’s new advertisement takes advantage of Google Home
Politics
Nicole Jones, Huntsville developer, announces candidacy for State Senate
News
Children killed by tractor-trailer while running across street to school bus
Eat. Play. Do.
Taking Action
‘Live, Work, Play:’ Catchy marketing or sustainable developments for Huntsville’s future?
News
8-year-old girl suspected in death of 1-year-old at Michigan day care: police
News
POLICE: 3-year-old girl lived with dead mother for days
News
Madison police make arrest from an early morning hit-and-run on I-565
News
Oklahoma pastor’s daughter arrested for allegedly molesting 10-year-old boy
Defending America
Why the Space and Missile Defense Command needs some good Zombies
×
Email Alerts
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.