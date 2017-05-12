× Judge rules to have Cummins detained until trial

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A federal judge has ordered Tad Cummins, a Tennessee high school teacher accused of kidnapping his 15-year-old student, be held until trial, saying he is a flight risk and a danger to the community.

That decision came after an FBI agent testified that the teacher told authorities he had sex with the girl “most nights” during the 38 days he was on the run with her. The agent also said Cummins told authorities the sexual relationship began after they disappeared March 13th.

The testimony came during a detention hearing in a federal courtroom in Nashville. The married father of two faces a federal charge of bringing a minor across state lines for sex. He faces a minimum of 10 years in prison and a maximum of a life sentence.

WHNT News 19’s Chelsea Brentzel was in the courtroom (no electric devices were allowed inside) and she tweeted updates when she was able. During the detention hearing we learned other details about Cummins’ journey from Columbia to California with the kidnapped teenager.

The pair first drove from Columbia, Tenn. to Decatur, Ala. where Cummins disabled GPS and threw both of their cell phones in the Tennessee River.

The first night they were missing on March 13th they spent in Mississippi. Then they spent a few nights in various towns in Oklahoma. They then traveled west to Colorado where they were spotted in video surveillance in a Walmart in Cortez, Colo.

It was in Cortez, Colo. where Cummins purchased a tablet device to keep up with news focusing on their disappearance.