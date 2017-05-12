ICYMI: Forced to pee on a plane, plus a “mystery” house for sale

Had a busy week? Here are some of the most viral stories you may have missed, on-air and online here at WHNT News 19!

Forced to pee in a cup, on a plane

It’s been a bad stretch for the nation’s airlines. The most recent drama comes from a United Airlines flight back in April.

Nicole Harper is speaking out, saying she endured one of the most embarrassing moments of her life when she was forced to pee in a cup, on the plane, in front of other people.

“It wasn’t something that I wanted to do, wasn’t something that I did to be difficult. It was the situation I was put in and I handled it the best that I could,” the mother of two told Fox 4. “I get out of my seat to go to the bathroom, the flight attendant gets on the intercom and says I need to return to my seat.”

Harper said she suffers from an overactive bladder and tried several times to go to the restroom but flight attendants refused to let her up.

Click here to see what United said about the incident in response.

Florida “pool thrower” teen faces charge

A Florida teenager has turned himself in to police, after a video showing him dragging and throwing a woman into a pool was posted online. The incident quickly went viral after it was captured during a pool party at a residential community in North Lauderdale.

Video footage shows a woman walking into the pool area with her two dogs before some partygoers began surrounding her and taking out their cellphones.

A red-shirted teenager then picks up the woman but both of them fall to the ground. Within seconds the man stands up, drags the woman and throws her into the pool.

According to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office, the teen has been charged with battery of a person 65 years of age or older.

R.I.P. “Big Black”

Christopher Boykin, who was best known for his role on MTV’s “Rob & Big,” died on Tuesday, his representative told TMZ.

Boykin, who went by “Big Black,” was 45 years old. It’s not clear what the official cause of death was, but People magazine reports that the Mississippi native died of a heart attack.

Mystery “tenant” becomes viral sensation

A South Carolina house listing on Zillow is getting attention for its mysterious occupant upstairs.

Hey @zillow!!!! I HAVE SERIOUS QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS NIGHTMARE HOUSE. Read the description. https://t.co/ZrKg58Pi50 — Bekka Supp (@valhallabckgirl) May 8, 2017

The listing agent tells potential buyers to not “bother asking” about the occupant living upstairs rent-free.

Assuming someone buys the four-bedroom, three-bath house, they assume responsibility for the tenant upstairs.

The listing states:

“Upstairs apartment cannot be shown under any circumstances. Buyer assumes responsibility for the month-to-month tenancy in the upstairs apartment. Occupant has never paid, and no security deposit is being held, but there is a lease in place. (Yes, it does not make sense, please don’t bother asking.)”

The property is being sold as-is with no repairs, no cleanup and no warranties expressed or implied.

The listing was posted to Zillow 32 days ago and the current asking price? A cool $130,000. Sounds like a deal!