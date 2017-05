× Hartselle PD: Rolando McClain arrested again, booked in Morgan County Jail

HARTSELLE, Ala. — Hartselle Police confirmed that Rolando McClain, Decatur native and former NFL star, has been arrested again.

Police stopped him for a window tint violation. He was arrested for possession of marijuana and carrying a pistol without a permit, both misdemeanors.

He’s been booked in the Morgan County Jail with a bond of $2,000.