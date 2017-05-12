Get ready for that summertime feeling in the air!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We needed a lot of rain. We got next to nothing in the Huntsville area while a few spots here and there got soaked. Huntsville International officially reported a TRACE of rainfall Friday; a personal weather station just north of Guntersville's airport registered 0.60" while Albertville's airport picked up 0.03" in all.

That's not going to get the job done.

Huntsville's rainfall deficit since January 1st is now 3.17 inches. Tack on the 9.90" we missed in 2016, and you can see we've got a problem creeping up on us if the rain doesn't kick in again soon.

It's not like this for the entire country, though: Unusually wet weather in April nationwide dented drought conditions, but it didn't remove us all from stubborn, significant dryness on the Valleywx blog.

So, will it kick in?

Seems unlikely for the next 7 to 10 days.

Even the guidance running out 45 days through late June looks awfully hot and dry! Without significant, consistent rainfall in May and June, it can get extremely hot very quickly. This is the European 45-day maximum temperature outlook. Out there toward the far right on the bottom you see the little lines climbing up very high: as high as 100ºF to 110ºF. If the rain is as meager as expected in the next 4 to 6 weeks, that's a distinct possibility.

Nothing is set in stone, but there are a lot of signs pointing toward a dry, hot start to the summer season.

