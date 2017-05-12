Franklin County Sheriff’s Office concludes search for violent offender, results in three arrests

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ala. — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office have concluded their search for William Jackson Davis, a man wanted for felony criminal mischief and multiple firearms and drug related charges.

Two weeks ago

Colbert and Franklin County investigators attempted to arrest Davis two weeks ago, but he fled with a firearm in hand. He then dropped the firearm and escaped on an ATV.

Colbert investigators carried out a search warrant and found a meth lab and multiple drug related items nearby. Davis’

brother, Richard Lewis Davis, also tried to run away but was caught by Franklin County deputies in a wooded area nearby. Richard Davis was charged with Attempt to Elude Law Enforcement, Resisting Arrest, and Assault.

May 11, 2017

Investigators and deputies checked out a residence on County Road 724 in the Waco community. There they arrested William Davis’ wife, Brittany Davis, fr multiple counts of hindering prosecution for assisting Davis in previous incidents as well as this one. Deputies searched the house and found William Davis hiding in a closet. He resisted arrest but was taken into custody.

A stolen pistol was recovered from Davis and he was charged with Criminal Mischief first degree, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Resisting Arrest, Harassment, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Receiving Stolen Property, and additional pending charges.