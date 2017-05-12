City leaders exploring how to lure major developments to Tuscumbia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. – It was a promise made on the campaign trail, and now city leaders in Tuscumbia are following through. They are exploring ways to develop an under-utilized corridor.

U.S. Highway 72 is one of the busiest roadways in Colbert County. Tens of thousands of cars travel it every day.

There are several small businesses along the highway in Tuscumbia, but Mayor Kerry Underwood would like to see some major developments.

“We have our historic downtown; the walkability, the historic, and the destination of it,” explained Underwood. “Then I also want toward the highway the newer more modern retail side and the thriving city’s have that.”

So the city council and mayor are being proactive. They are in the process of interviewing consultant firms who can help lure developments to highway 72.

Mayor Underwood said it’s money which will be spent on the front-end to receive huge dividends on the backside.

“If we can get some positive energy going in this area, we can get one or two to locate here with these company’s assistance, these consultants, then I believe the day is coming where there is going to be more and more who want to be here,” Underwood said.

Two consulting firms are being interviewed by the mayor and city council. For their assistance, firms could make upwards of $40,000 a year.