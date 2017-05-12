Authorities investigating alleged assault at Space Camp

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A Tennessee student on an overnight field trip to Space Camp reported an assault to camp counselors.

Marion County School officials told WDEF in Chattanooga, the district began an investigation. The superintendent of the school district says 18 middle school students were on an overnight trip to Space Camp with the assault allegedly happened.

“On further investigation there was a situation where one particular student that started horseplay per se that went beyond horseplay,” said Mark Griffith, Director of Marion County Schools.

The district says the situation involved three sixth grade boys. Administrators say there were two victims and one of them notified a camp counselor.

According to the district, the boy is accused of an attack “under the clothing” of two other male students.

The Huntsville Police Department is handling the criminal investigation. The Alabama Department of Protective Services is also looking into the case.

Marion County Schools expelled the boy accused of the assault. He is set for a hearing next week.