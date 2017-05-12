Army veteran gets a home makeover for free

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW HOPE, Ala. - More than 10 area Home Depot associates partnered with Still Serving Veterans to transform local veteran Darry McMeans' home today.

McMeans served in the Army as a medic in Crailsheim, Germany from 1971 to 1973. This project in New Market is apart of The Home Depot's ongoing efforts to improve the homes and lives of U.S. military veterans and their families.

Since 2011, The Home Depot Foundation has transformed close to 30,000 veterans homes and facilities across the country. McMeans' water heater went out and destroyed his flooring. "When we had come out, we realized that his deck was also in bad shape, so we are replacing his deck, building out his utility room, putting in a new washer dryer, and putting in a new water heater," Home Depot employee Debbie Shipman said.

All of this work is costing McMeans nothing. "They've done so much for us as veterans in the military that it's the least we can do to help out and give back to them," Shipman said.

The remodeling is something McMeans and his wife had planned to do, but Friday's event is something McMeans had to experience on his own without his wife. "I was hoping my wife would get to see it, she passed away right before Christmas," McMeans said.

He said seeing the home come together makes him teary-eyed. McMeans gave two years of his life to the military, lost his wife, and his leg to diabetes. Even through all of this, he remains positive.