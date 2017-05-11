Sweet newborn photo spotlights parents’ careers of service

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – EP Photography in Jacksonville Florida is getting a lot of attention for one of their recent photo shoots. Meet sweet Enzo. He’s a little boy whose parents serve their community to the fullest.

Enzo’s mom is a firefighter in Jacksonville; his dad is a police officer.

This sweet photo spotlights their two careers.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Facebook page posted the picture welcoming Enzo to the family.

We contacted EP Photography requesting permission to show this sweet picture. They not only gave us permission, but sent us the other photos from the session: