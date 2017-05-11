Search is on in Florence for theft suspect

FLORENCE, Ala. – Police in Florence need help identifying a theft suspect, he’s accused of spending hundreds of dollars on stolen credit cards.

Surveillance pictures don’t get much better than this. Florence police are releasing it in hopes of finding this guy.

He’s suspected of breaking into multiple cars on April 26th at the Courthouse Racquet Club on Helton Drive.

Investigators said he then went to Walmart on Hough Road and spent several hundred dollars with the stolen credit cards.

If you recognize this guy in any way – get in touch with the Shoals Area Crime Stoppers.

Muscle Shoals police are trying to clear up some arrest warrants.

James Roberts has an arrest warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia.

James Powell Jr. Is also wanted. His arrest warrant is for theft of property.

Muscle Shoals police also need help locating Cassandra Baker. She has an arrest warrant for theft of property.

The Shoals Area Crime Stoppers rely on tips from the public to help law enforcement.

If know the whereabouts of these people, call or text the Shoals Area Crime Stoppers. The tip line is now open at (256)386-8685. You can also text your tip to 274637 (CRIMES) with your information.

All correspondence is anonymous and worth a cash reward.