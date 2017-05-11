× Publix recalls seafood products, may contain glass fragments

Publix Super Markets has issued a voluntary recall for two ready-to-cook seafood products. They were made with Publix Deli Artichoke and Spinach Dip that was recalled earlier this week.

The Salmon Florentine Gratin and Scallops Florentine Gratin seafood ready-to-cook products were sold at Publix stores in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Alabama and Tennessee. The products in question are found in the ready-to-cook section of the refrigerated cases in the meat department.

“As part of our commitment to food safety, potentially impacted product has been removed from all store shelves,” said Maria Brous, Publix media and community relations director. “This recall is an extension of our Publix Deli Artichoke and Spinach Dip. There have been no been no reported cases of illness.”

The store is offering a full refund to anyone who returns the recalled product.

Customers with additional questions may call our Customer Care department at 1-800-242-1227 or visit our website at www.publix.com. You can also contact the US Food and Drug Administration at 1-888-SAFEFOOD (1-888-723-3366).