HUNTSVILLE, Ala.--Tuesday was a perfect day to be outside, and hundreds took advantage of it for "National Walk at Lunch Day."

Mayor Tommy Battle led a one-mile walk at noon at Big Spring Park.

"It makes you a little more productive at work, makes you a little more productive at home, as a family member- it`s great," said Mayor Battle.

Doctors say a walk can lower your stress, as well as help reduce risk of cardiovascular disease and diabetes.