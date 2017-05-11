Parent: Kangaroo injured child at Harmony Park Safari, one year before attack caught on camera

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - After video of a kangaroo at Harmony Park Safari grabbing and biting a 9-year-old girl caught attention on the internet, a woman contacted WHNT News 19 to say her daughter, only 2 at the time, was also injured by a kangaroo at the park in early 2016.

We first reported that the US Department of Agriculture (USDA), which regulates animal exhibitors like Harmony Park Safari, has received two complaints on the park this year alone. They tell us one of them came from the kangaroo grabbing and biting a nine-year-old girl.

The second mother to reach out to WHNT did so to obtain contact info to file a complaint of her own.

The mother provided an image of her daughter, her hand bandaged after the incident, but asked that we not use the family's name.

However, she did provide medical records to confirm her account.

The records say her 2-year-old daughter was bitten by a kangaroo on March 11, 2016.

The mother says she didn't see the warning signs on the pen at the park, but felt that if the animal was dangerous, it would have been separated by more fencing. Her daughter reached in and petted the kangaroo, which grabbed her arm, scratching her.

She says park staff did not want her to take her daughter to the hospital because "she wasn't hurt that bad."

She says she thinks the fencing needs work.

We called the park, and they didn't answer. They told a WHNT News 19 crew earlier this week they didn't need to answer for their fencing as they'd been doing this 18 years.

Employees at the park told our news partners at AL.com earlier in the week that they intended to add more fencing to the kangaroo pen.