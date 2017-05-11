Non-restaurants with bad health violations in this week’s Restaurant Ratings

Posted 8:13 pm, May 11, 2017, by , Updated at 08:14PM, May 11, 2017

Odette     Score of: 90

120 North Court Street, Florence

Violations:

  • Employee(s) using bare hands with ready to eat foods -abated by educating, food items were remade
  • No date mark on quinoa, and beyond date limit on kimchi -abated by discarding

 

The Westin Huntsville     Score of: 84

6800 Governors West, Huntsville

Violations:

  • Chemical spray bottle stored with linen
  • Ice machines were dirty on several floors

 

Lucky's Supermarket (Meat)     Score of: 85

3423 Pulaski Pike Huntsville

Violations:

  • The cutting boards were in disrepair
  • Meat was discolored
  • The dates on raw meat products for sell were 04/28/17-05/01/17 on labels
  • Labels were covered with new labels that read 05/03/17 as the sell date

 

Clean Plate Recommendation

The Carriage     Score of: 99      

121 East Mobile, Florence