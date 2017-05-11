Non-restaurants with bad health violations in this week’s Restaurant Ratings

Odette Score of: 90
120 North Court Street, Florence
Violations:
- Employee(s) using bare hands with ready to eat foods -abated by educating, food items were remade
- No date mark on quinoa, and beyond date limit on kimchi -abated by discarding
The Westin Huntsville Score of: 84
6800 Governors West, Huntsville
Violations:
- Chemical spray bottle stored with linen
- Ice machines were dirty on several floors
Lucky's Supermarket (Meat) Score of: 85
3423 Pulaski Pike Huntsville
Violations:
- The cutting boards were in disrepair
- Meat was discolored
- The dates on raw meat products for sell were 04/28/17-05/01/17 on labels
- Labels were covered with new labels that read 05/03/17 as the sell date
Clean Plate Recommendation
The Carriage Score of: 99
121 East Mobile, Florence