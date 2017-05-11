× Middle School athletes learn how to play wheelchair basketball

MADISON, Ala. – A wheelchair basketball scrimmage was held today between the Liberty Middle School basketball team and a wheelchair basketball team sponsored and coached through UAH.

The scrimmage gave the basketball team a glimpse of what it was like to be play a sport they loved from a wheelchair.

Several current LMS students play now for the wheelchair basketball team sponsored and coached by UAH.

UAH coach David Kyle brought enough wheelchairs for both teams so the non-handicapped LMS Lions could learn how it feels to shoot and play from a wheelchair as they scrimmage.

Recently the UAH-based team of youngsters just won the National Championships in Kentucky.

The scrimmage was thought of by LMS student Evan Lott when Liberty Middle School was brainstorming ways to honor their two wheelchair students on the championship team.

Eighth grader Jackson Quarles said wheelchair basketball looked easy but it was hard. He said because of the game him and his teammates have so much more respect for those who don’t have the ability to walk. “Wheelchair people in general, they have it hard, seeing how they do things makes you respect them cause they are good at it,” Quarles said.

Quarles enjoyed playing wheelchair basketball, but said he will probably not do it again anytime soon.