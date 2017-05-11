× Madison Police announce arrest in Credit Union robbery thanks to citizen’s tip

MADISON, Ala. – Madison Police Investigators credit a tip from a concerned citizen as the way they identify a man accused of robbing North Alabama Educators Credit Union. The robbery happened Monday morning.

Jamal Rashad Glover is charged with first degree robbery in the case.

Investigators say a concerned citizen recognized Glover from pictures seen on the news and called police.

Huntsville Police stopped and arrested Glover on Wednesday based on the warrant from Madison Police. Glover is being held on a $60,000 bond.