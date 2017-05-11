Madison County holds Drinking Water Festival for local kids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Madison County hosted the Drinking Water Festival for the 20th year this week as an ongoing effort to raise awareness of our natural resources, particularly water. The festival is made possible by over 25 sponsors, over 100 volunteers, and takes a year to plan. The final product is well worth the effort though!

Around 1,600 fourth grade students and teachers came to this year's festival to enjoy the many hands on activities, presentations, and magic shows. Activities were built to teach kids about subjects such as water filtration, watersheds, and more. The presentations were just as fun, with volunteers using music, misting bottles, and even fresh leaves to make the kids feel surrounded by nature.

The festival is closed out with magic shows by environmental magician Steve Trash. Not only are the kids wowed by his tricks, but Steve Trash also works in important concepts that the kids learned during the day. He does this with flashy reviews of the water cycle and the common "Reduce, Reuse, Recycle" slogan.

Anne Burkett, the festival's director, says they use these methods to keep the kids engaged. She loves seeing how excited the kids are to learn about drinking water, which is the goal of the festival. And it's not just for the kids, but to bring awareness to the community on the importance of protecting our water resources here in the Valley.

Registration packets are sent out to classrooms across Madison County in September for the festival to be held the following Spring. Once a classroom registers they'll also be sent a submission forms for a t-shirt design contest. All the kids are allowed to submit their own designs and the winner gets their design featured on the festival's t-shirts!