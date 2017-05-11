Locally-heavy storms, scattered showers on Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

All good things must come to an end, and a stretch of beautiful, sunny, dry days in early May eventually gives way to some rain. We need that rain; it's just not happening at the most convenient time: a Friday in May. Let's be clear: it won't rain all day, and what rain we have will be very unevenly distributed.

A few storms may get stronger than the rest; overachievers could bring some gusty winds over 40 miles per hour, small hail, and frequent, intense lightning.

Rainfall amounts vary with every single run of our computer guidance. The range stays the same: around 0.1" to as much as 1.10" of total rain through midnight.

Outdoor events like graduations or Relay for Life activities need to be prepared to deal with occasional rain and storms during the day and evening Friday. The Roll Tide Golf Tournament originally scheduled for Friday has been postponed to Friday, May 26. The Relay for Life event scheduled at the Athens Sportsplex has been moved indoors at the Limestone County Event Center.

We could use the rain. Huntsville's rainfall deficit for 2017 stands at 3.00" as of Thursday night, and with precious little rain expected next week, every drop counts.

