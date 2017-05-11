Limestone County Relay for Life

[ooyala code=”VuNXI1YjE6vLxAz9DDMo9cQBuDurirwZ” player_id=”725383065a3c4c6a8e6c9b813bd1b5df” auto=”true” width=”1920″ height=”1080″ pcode=”Z4b3E6Znlm3aMDYd

Limestone County will “Paint the Town Purple” this week as they honor those who have fought and those who are fighting cancer.

Events Include:

Thursday, May 11th: Dan Williams Memorial Blood Drive, 9 a.m., located at the east side of the courthouse

Memorial Relay Tree Lighting, 6 p.m. located at the east side of the courthouse. Tie a ribbon in memory or honor of someone battling or has battled cancer.

Survivors can wear purple, caregivers can wear white

Friday, May 12th: Relay Night — 6 p.m.to 12 p.m., located at the sportsplex

Steelcase has sponsored a bouncy house for children, Relay teams will set up tent sites and sell items or have activities, there will be music, zumba and much more.

Opening Ceremonies start at 7 p.m.

Includes a Survivor’s Walk, Caregiver’s Walk, First Responder/Military/Veteran Walk and Team Walk