Late night house fire damages part of Huntsville home

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Around 11:30 pm Wednesday, Huntsville fire crews were called to the 100 block of Barrel Avenue. Homeowners said their air conditioner was on fire and quickly spreading to the home.

It took firefighters about 30 minutes to get the fire under control.

Crews say half of the home has major fire damage, while the other half has smoke damage.

Thankfully, there were no injures. However, the American Red Cross is assisting the two adults that lived in the home.

Investigators are looking into the cause of the fire.