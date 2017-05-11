Former Alabama A&M University VP accused of forgery sentenced
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A former Alabama A&M University administrator accused of forgery has been sentenced to 12 months, suspended after resigning as the university’s chief operating officer and executive vice president.
The sentencing comes after Kevin Rolle pleaded guilty to a forgery charge back in March.
Rolle was indicted in October 2015 amid allegations that he collected $6,534.55 in moving expenses when he relocated to the Huntsville area from South Carolina upon taking the job at Alabama A&M in 2009.
Those expenses could not be verified by state examiners during a 2015 audit.