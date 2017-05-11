× Former Alabama A&M University VP accused of forgery sentenced

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A former Alabama A&M University administrator accused of forgery has been sentenced to 12 months, suspended after resigning as the university’s chief operating officer and executive vice president.

The sentencing comes after Kevin Rolle pleaded guilty to a forgery charge back in March.

Former Alabama A&M executive VP sentenced to 12 months, suspended. Kevin Rolle will be on supervised probation for 2 years. @whnt — Chelsea Brentzel (@ChelseaBrentzel) May 11, 2017

Rolle was indicted in October 2015 amid allegations that he collected $6,534.55 in moving expenses when he relocated to the Huntsville area from South Carolina upon taking the job at Alabama A&M in 2009.

The judge granted Rolle the ability to be able to leave the state. Will need to return for meetings with probation officer. @whnt — Chelsea Brentzel (@ChelseaBrentzel) May 11, 2017

Those expenses could not be verified by state examiners during a 2015 audit.