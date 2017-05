Wreck at Mooresville Road and Hwy 20. Huntsville Police, Huntsville Fire and Rescue, and HEMSI are on the scene. @whnt pic.twitter.com/uFxWx4A4jD — Jeremy Jackson (@JeremyJacksonAL) May 11, 2017

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – Multiple crews have responded to a wreck on Mooresville Road near Interstate 565. An air ambulance responded to the area.

MORE: An air ambulance has just arrived on scene at Mooresville Road and Hwy 20 @whnt pic.twitter.com/Kgp92kmSVe — Jeremy Jackson (@JeremyJacksonAL) May 11, 2017

Huntsville Police say Mooresville Road is closed north of the Interstate.

It appears to be a two-vehicle wreck.

Please avoid the area.