Blount County district attorney talks about dangerous apps on CBS This Morning

Nearly three quarters of American teenagers have smartphones. Most of those smartphones are filled with social media apps.

Thirty one percent of these apps are connecting teenager to friends they have *not* met in person.

The district attorney of Blount County was on CBS This Morning today to highlight smartphone dangers for children. She also spoke about apps that let kids and teens get connected with complete strangers, like the app "Yellow."