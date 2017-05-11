× Annual ‘Stamp Out Hunger’ food drive is coming to your neighborhood

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – If you have canned food you don’t use, you could let it go to waste…or you could help stamp out hunger!

This Saturday, you can help those in need in your community just by leaving some non-perishable food items next to the mailbox.

“All afternoon the letter carriers near us in Madison County will be delivering truck loads to the Food Bank of North Alabama,” said Laura Fincher with the food bank.

The non-profit’s biggest food drive of the year is run by the Letter Carriers Association. All the food collected locally, will stay local.

Fincher said food from the Shoals and Sand Mountain area will go to the food bank’s partner feeding programs.

“Each year we receive usually about over 60,000 pounds of food from that food drive so it will help keep our pantry stocked up through the summer months,” Fincher said.

During this time, the non-profit struggles to feed the 80,000 people they serve across north Alabama. The nationwide food drive takes place every year on the second Saturday of May.

This is the 25th year for the event. Here in the Huntsville area, letter carriers take the canned goods and other non-perishable food items to the Food Bank of North Alabama, churches and other agencies. In 2015, local letter carriers collected 139,000 pounds of food thanks to your contributions.

While any and all donations are appreciated, organizers say “canned proteins” are particularly useful. Some examples include:

Peanut Butter

Canned Turkey

Canned Ham

Please share the word on social media and use the hashtag #StampOutHunger to invite your friends and neighbors to participate.