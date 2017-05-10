× What north Alabama’s congressional delegation has to say on FBI Director firing, Russia Investigation

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – WHNT News 19 reached out to north Alabama’s congressional delegation for comment on the firing on FBI Director James Comey and the direction the FBI’s investigation into Russian manipulation in the 2016 presidential election.

To be transparent on wording, we asked for comments on:

​​The dismissal of James Comey

What direction the Congressman/Senator feels the Russia investigation should take

We built their responses into sliding graphics. Drag the slider away from the image you’re interested in to reveal the congressional leader’s stance.

Here are the responses we got:

Congressman Mo Brooks (R-5th)

Congressman Robert Aderholt (R-4th)

Senator Luther Strange (R-Alabama)

Senator Richard Shelby (R-Alabama)