Tropical Storm Adrian may become a hurricane this weekend

Tropical Storm Adrian may become the Eastern Pacific’s first hurricane of the year over the weekend.

The tropical storm is fairly disorganized based on recent satellite imagery. National Hurricane Center forecasters noted in the most recent discussion that there are a lack of convective bands near the center of the storm, and that the location of the center of circulation itself was hard to determine.

Adrian is forecast to continue moving west-northwest before turning north over the weekend.

The storm may reach hurricane strength by the beginning of the weekend.

Adrian would be the first hurricane of the year in the Eastern Pacific Ocean.

Hurricane season in the Eastern Pacific Basin does not officially begin until May 15; The season begins in the Atlantic on June 1.

BULLETIN Tropical Storm Adrian Advisory Number 4...Corrected NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL EP012017 1000 AM CDT Wed May 10 2017 Corrected for headline ...ADRIAN SHOWING LITTLE CHANGE IN STRENGTH... SUMMARY OF 1000 AM CDT...1500 UTC...INFORMATION ----------------------------------------------- LOCATION...10.4N 92.7W ABOUT 435 MI...700 KM SSE OF SALINA CRUZ MEXICO MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS...45 MPH...75 KM/H PRESENT MOVEMENT...NW OR 315 DEGREES AT 7 MPH...11 KM/H MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE...1004 MB...29.65 INCHES WATCHES AND WARNINGS -------------------- There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect. DISCUSSION AND 48-HOUR OUTLOOK ------------------------------ At 1000 AM CDT (1500 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Adrian was located near latitude 10.4 North, longitude 92.7 West. Adrian is moving toward the northwest near 7 mph (11 km/h) and a slow northwestward to west-northwestward motion is expected over the next 48 hours. Maximum sustained winds remain near 45 mph (75 km/h) with higher gusts. Some slow strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles (110 km) from the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1004 mb (29.65 inches). HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND ---------------------- None. NEXT ADVISORY ------------- Next complete advisory at 400 PM CDT.