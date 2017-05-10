Sunny, warm weather expected for Mother’s Day

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The weather will be perfect for outdoor plans with mom on Sunday.

A surface high settling into the Tennessee Valley will promote dry, sunny weather starting Saturday lasting well into next week.

An upper ridge building in overhead will also help push temperatures back into the low 80s Sunday afternoon. Upper 80s are likely early next week.

Sunday will start off on the cool side with temperatures in the middle 50s early in the morning. Temperatures will approach 80 degrees by Noon and hold near 80 all afternoon.

There will not be much wind on Sunday, so expect great lake weather!

There is no threat of rain Sunday.

34.730369 -86.586104