Scottsboro Library opens newly renovated computer lab provided by a Google Grant

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. - The Scottsboro Library opened its newly renovated computer lab last week.

"Google provided us with a grant and that paid for all new computers, chairs, desks and a printing station for us to have," says Laura Pitts, the Scottsboro Library director.

People were lined outside of the lab waiting to use the new materials provided.

"We had eight computers before and now we have 12. We took the old computers that we had and re-purposed them around the library," says Pitts.

Some went to the 3D printers and others for children's educational usage.

"By having the old computers turned into educational computers for children, there's not going to be any question that a child might get on the internet or get into something that they shouldn't."

This renovation was also right on time for the new 'STEAM' program the library is offering.

"To be able to use a lot of that new equipment and a lot of that technology, you have to be able to have faster speed, computers, faster processing, internet connections... everything under the sun. "

Being able to provide this new and improved lab was a big deal for the Scottsboro Library.

"We're very, very thankful for Google and for all of the individuals that came and helped us get this ready."