Scottsboro City Council is collecting donations for the Susan G. Komen “BigWigs” Fundraiser

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. - Community leaders in Scottsboro are teaming up and putting on their pink wigs in honor of the BigWigs campaign!

The BigWigs campaign is a unique awareness and fund-raising opportunity for the Susan G. Komen Foundation.

"It's a social media campaign. I was asked for our community to join and there are nine others I believe through the North Central affiliate," said Jessica Butler, the BigWigs Campaign representative.

The goal is to raise $2,500 for the area.

"Any support that anybody can give will in turn, turn around and help our local people in Beauty and the Beast, so that's why we're encouraging other people to help," said Fire Chief Gene Necklaus.

Beauty and the Beast is an organization gives local support to those battling with the disease.

"For the last two years they've provided fuel transportation cards for our local patients here," said Butler.

There isn't a treatment center in the area. This assistance is extremely important for the patients in Jackson County.

"We're some distance away from treatment. It's a relatively rural area, so it's just an opportunity to give back and help people in times of need," explained Chief Necklaus.

The BigWigs campaign runs through the month of May. If you're interested in donating to the cause, you can click here for more details.