Roll Tide Golf Tournament rescheduled because of weather

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. – Organizers of the Roll Tide Golf Tournament have rescheduled the event because of the threat of rain. The tournament was originally scheduled for Friday, May 12. It will now be Friday, May 26.

“There is a 90% chance of rain and storms and we felt it would be better to reschedule it,” said Rick Roden, President of the Jackson County Bama Club.

The tournament will be a shotgun start at noon, as was originally planned. However, participants will play the course at Goose Pond Plantation, not the lake course.

Anyone with questions about the tournament should reach out to Rick Roden at roden@scottsboro.org.