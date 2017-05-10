Recent study shows Tennessee River adds billions to local economies throughout the valley

FLORENCE, Ala. – A recent study has been released, taking a look at the economic impact of the Tennessee River. Sponsored by TVA, The University of Tennessee in Knoxville studied recreational spending and property values across the valley.

Tens of thousands visit the banks of the Tennessee River in the Shoals each year. Whether it’s fishing, camping or pleasure boating dollars are put into the local economy.

“When you think about what it means in terms of tourism and recreational play, visitor spending in Florence/Lauderdale last year was $238-million,” explained Rob Carnegie, Director of Florence-Lauderdale Tourism.

As director of tourism, Carnegie knows the importance the river has on local coffers.

According to the TVA economic study, the river generates not only power but $11.9-billion a year across the valley, that’s almost a million dollars for each mile of shoreline.

“We hosted about six fishing tournaments last year and that yielded about $5.1-million in direct spending right here in this area. So, I just feel there is a lot more that we could do with the river and that’s an opportunity for us,” said Carnegie.

The Tennessee River is an asset the tourism industry plans to continue cashing in on in the future.